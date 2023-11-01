With a record of 6-3, the Minnesota Golden Gophers' next game is at home versus the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Minnesota games

Minnesota's next matchup information

Opponent: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Williams Arena

Williams Arena Broadcast: BTN

Top Minnesota players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dawson Garcia 9 18.2 7.4 2.1 0.7 1.1 49.1% (55-112) 28.0% (7-25) Cam Christie 8 10.8 2.3 2.1 0.4 0.4 47.5% (28-59) 47.2% (17-36) Joshua Ola-Joseph 9 9.4 2.8 0.9 0.6 0.2 65.3% (32-49) 54.5% (6-11) Mike Mitchell Jr. 9 9.0 2.7 2.3 1.2 0.2 40.5% (30-74) 33.3% (16-48) Pharrel Payne 8 9.8 4.5 1.0 0.3 1.6 64.2% (34-53) -

