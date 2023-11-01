With a record of 6-3, the Minnesota Golden Gophers' next game is at home versus the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Minnesota games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 FGCU H 12:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 IUPUI H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Ball State H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Maine H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Michigan A 9:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Indiana A 6:30 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Iowa H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Michigan State A 6:30 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Wisconsin H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Penn State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Northwestern H 2:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Michigan State H 9:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Iowa A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Purdue A 8:30 PM
Sun, Feb 18 Rutgers H 6:30 PM

Minnesota's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Williams Arena
  • Broadcast: BTN

Top Minnesota players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dawson Garcia 9 18.2 7.4 2.1 0.7 1.1 49.1% (55-112) 28.0% (7-25)
Cam Christie 8 10.8 2.3 2.1 0.4 0.4 47.5% (28-59) 47.2% (17-36)
Joshua Ola-Joseph 9 9.4 2.8 0.9 0.6 0.2 65.3% (32-49) 54.5% (6-11)
Mike Mitchell Jr. 9 9.0 2.7 2.3 1.2 0.2 40.5% (30-74) 33.3% (16-48)
Pharrel Payne 8 9.8 4.5 1.0 0.3 1.6 64.2% (34-53) -

