Where to Get Justin Jefferson Vikings Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Are you a huge fan of Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings? Prove it. Rep your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more below!
Justin Jefferson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|36
|571
|182
|3
|15.9
Jefferson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|12
|9
|150
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|13
|11
|159
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|13
|7
|149
|1
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|9
|6
|85
|2
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|6
|3
|28
|0
Justin Jefferson's Next Game
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Broncos -2.5
- Over/Under: 42.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
