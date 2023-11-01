Where to Get Jordan Addison Vikings Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
When you're cheering on Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Get more details, along with Addison's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.
Head to Fanatics to buy Jordan Addison and Vikings jerseys and other gear!
Jordan Addison 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|66
|45
|603
|183
|7
|13.4
Watch the Vikings in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Addison Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|6
|4
|61
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|5
|3
|72
|1
|Week 3
|Chargers
|8
|6
|52
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|9
|6
|64
|1
|Week 6
|@Bears
|5
|3
|28
|1
|Week 7
|49ers
|10
|7
|123
|2
|Week 8
|@Packers
|8
|7
|82
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|7
|5
|52
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|7
|4
|69
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jordan Addison's Next Game
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Broncos -2.5
- Over/Under: 42.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.