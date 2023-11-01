The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) are looking for Ketel Marte to continue a 16-game hitting streak against the Texas Rangers (90-72) on Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (17-9) will make his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 34 games this season with an ERA of 3.47, a 4.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.119.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 34 starts this season.

Gallen has 29 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 34 chances this season.

Zac Gallen vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rangers in three games, and they have gone 18-for-63 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBI over 16 innings.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (12-5) takes the mound first for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.

Eovaldi is trying to record his 12th quality start of the year in this outing.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this season heading into this outing.

He has had eight appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Diamondbacks

He will face off against a Diamondbacks offense that is hitting .250 as a unit (13th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .408 (17th in the league) with 166 total home runs (22nd in MLB action).

Eovaldi has pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits while striking out eight against the Diamondbacks this season.

