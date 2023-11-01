Anthony Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be taking on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Edwards, in his most recent action, had 31 points and seven assists in a 127-113 loss to the Hawks.

With prop bets available for Edwards, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-120)

Over 23.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Nuggets were No. 1 in the league last season, allowing 40.8 per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets were ranked 15th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.7 per contest.

In terms of three-point defense, the Nuggets were ranked third in the NBA last season, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 40 29 8 7 0 2 0 4/23/2023 45 34 6 5 5 3 2 4/21/2023 44 36 7 5 3 1 3 4/19/2023 42 41 2 4 6 3 2 4/16/2023 28 18 2 5 1 1 2 2/7/2023 21 19 3 3 1 1 0 2/5/2023 31 20 4 3 1 0 2 1/18/2023 37 16 9 3 0 1 1 1/2/2023 36 29 10 5 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.