Anthony Edwards NBA Player Preview vs. the Nuggets - November 1
Anthony Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be taking on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
With prop bets available for Edwards, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
- Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-120)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)
Looking to bet on one or more of Edwards's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the league.
- In terms of rebounds, the Nuggets were No. 1 in the league last season, allowing 40.8 per game.
- In terms of assists, the Nuggets were ranked 15th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.7 per contest.
- In terms of three-point defense, the Nuggets were ranked third in the NBA last season, giving up 11.4 makes per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Anthony Edwards vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/25/2023
|40
|29
|8
|7
|0
|2
|0
|4/23/2023
|45
|34
|6
|5
|5
|3
|2
|4/21/2023
|44
|36
|7
|5
|3
|1
|3
|4/19/2023
|42
|41
|2
|4
|6
|3
|2
|4/16/2023
|28
|18
|2
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2/7/2023
|21
|19
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2/5/2023
|31
|20
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1/18/2023
|37
|16
|9
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1/2/2023
|36
|29
|10
|5
|3
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.