The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at State Farm Arena, go up against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Information

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards recorded 24.6 points, 4.4 assists and 5.8 boards last season.

Rudy Gobert recorded 13.4 points last season, plus 1.2 assists and 11.6 rebounds.

Kyle Anderson posted 9.4 points, 4.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels collected 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists.

Naz Reid averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young collected 26.2 points, 3 rebounds and 10.2 assists last year. He also drained 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Last season, Dejounte Murray recorded an average of 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Clint Capela's stats last season included 12 points, 11 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He sank 65.3% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

Onyeka Okongwu posted 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1 assists. He sank 63.8% of his shots from the floor (fifth in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter's numbers last season were 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He made 46.1% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawks Timberwolves 118.4 Points Avg. 115.8 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 48.3% Field Goal % 49% 35.2% Three Point % 36.5%

