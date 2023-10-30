The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) take on the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 108 - Timberwolves 107

Timberwolves vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 2.5)

Hawks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-0.6)

Hawks (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 214.9

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Last season, the Timberwolves were 12th in the league on offense (115.8 points scored per game) and 18th defensively (115.8 points allowed).

With 41.9 rebounds per game and 44.7 rebounds allowed, Minnesota was 23rd and 22nd in the league, respectively, last season.

The Timberwolves were eighth in the NBA in assists (26.2 per game) last year.

Last season, Minnesota was fourth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.8 per game) but fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.7).

At 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.5% from downtown last year, the Timberwolves were 13th and 13th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

