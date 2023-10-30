Timberwolves vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 30
On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Hawks matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-2.5)
|234.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves vs Hawks Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game last season (12th in league) while allowing 115.8 per contest (18th in NBA). They had a -3 scoring differential.
- The Hawks scored 118.4 points per game last season (third in the NBA) and gave up 118.1 (25th in the league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combined to score 234.2 points per contest last season, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams combined to score 233.9 points per game last year, 0.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Minnesota covered 38 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
- Atlanta went 36-46-0 ATS last year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+6600
|+3000
|-
|Hawks
|+10000
|+4000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.