The New Jersey Devils (4-2-1), coming off a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, host the Minnesota Wild (3-3-2) at Prudential Center on Sunday, October 29 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN. The Wild lost to the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Wild vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-175) Wild (+145) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 0-2 in those games.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +145 or more in one game this season and lost.

The Wild have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in six of eight games this season.

Wild vs Devils Additional Info

Wild vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 29 (7th) Goals 29 (7th) 26 (20th) Goals Allowed 33 (31st) 12 (1st) Power Play Goals 4 (19th) 7 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (18th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild's 29 total goals (3.6 per game) are the seventh-most in the league.

The Wild have given up 4.1 goals per game, 33 total, which ranks 31st among NHL teams.

Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -4.

