The Green Bay Packers (2-4) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field. Minnesota is only a 1.5-point favorite in the contest. A point total of 42 has been set for this matchup.

Before the Vikings take on the Packers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Packers square off against the Vikings, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Vikings (-1.5) 42 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Vikings (-1.5) 41.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

Minnesota vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Insights

Minnesota has posted a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.

Out of Minnesota's seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

Green Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-3-0.

Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Packers are 3-2.

Green Bay has seen three of its six games hit the over.

Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jordan Addison - - - - 58.5 (-115) - Cam Akers - - 30.5 (-111) - 7.5 (-110) - Kirk Cousins 251.5 (-115) - - - - - T.J. Hockenson - - - - 54.5 (-118) - Alexander Mattison - - 46.5 (-111) - 14.5 (-118) - K.J. Osborn - - - - 41.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

