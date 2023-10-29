Entering this week's action, the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Green Bay Packers (2-4) on Sunday, October 29 at Lambeau Field, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

In their last game, the Vikings knocked off the San Francisco 49ers 22-17.

Their last time out, the Packers lost 19-17 to the Denver Broncos.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kene Nwangwu RB Illness Out Brian Asamoah LB Ankle Out T.J. Hockenson TE Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring Questionable Ezra Cleveland OG Foot Questionable

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Watson WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Yosuah Nijman OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable Preston Smith LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Myers OL Ankle Questionable Devonte Wyatt DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Luke Musgrave TE Ankle Questionable Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Vikings vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

Vikings Season Insights

The Vikings are putting up 354.9 yards per game offensively this year (11th in NFL), and they are allowing 330.3 yards per game (15th) on defense.

The Vikings are compiling 21.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 20th, giving up 21.7 points per contest.

The Vikings rank 17th in pass defense this year (224.7 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 280 passing yards per game.

Minnesota ranks third-worst in rushing offense (74.9 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking 15th with 105.6 rushing yards allowed per contest.

With nine forced turnovers (15th in NFL) against 14 turnovers committed (30th in NFL), the Vikings' -5 turnover margin is the fifth-worst in the league.

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)

Vikings (-1) Moneyline: Vikings (-120), Packers (+100)

Vikings (-120), Packers (+100) Total: 41.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.