Best Bets, Odds for the Vikings vs. Packers Game – Week 8
The Minnesota Vikings (3-4) visit a struggling Green Bay Packers (2-4) team on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field (and best bets are available). The Packers have lost three straight games.
When is Vikings vs. Packers?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Vikings to walk away with the win, but the model spread (1.8) is 0.8 points further in their direction.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Vikings a 54.1% chance to win.
- The Vikings have gone 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Minnesota is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -118 or shorter.
- The Packers have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.
- Green Bay has a record of 2-3 when it is set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Minnesota (-1)
- The Vikings are 3-3-1 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 1-point favorites or more, Minnesota has an ATS record of 2-2.
- The Packers have gone 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- In games this season when an underdog by 1 point or more, Green Bay is 3-2 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- These two teams average 43.3 points per game combined (including the postseason), 2.3 more than the total of 41.
- The Vikings and the Packers have seen their opponents average a combined 2.7 more points per game than the point total of 41 set for this game.
- Out of the Vikings' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Packers' six games with a set total.
T.J. Hockenson Receiving Yards (Our pick: 55.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|55.7
|2
Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|210.5
|10
|21.7
|2
