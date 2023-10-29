The Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will T.J. Hockenson find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Hockenson has posted 390 yards receiving on 47 catches with two TDs this season, averaging 55.7 yards per game.

Hockenson has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

T.J. Hockenson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 8 6 50 0 Week 7 49ers 12 11 86 0

