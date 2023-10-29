Should you bet on Marcus Johansson to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansson stats and insights

Johansson has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

Johansson has no points on the power play.

Johansson's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 26 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

