Kirk Cousins will be facing the eighth-best passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Cousins has thrown for 2,057 yards (293.9 yards per game) this season, as Cousins has completed 68.9% of his throws (193-for-280), with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. Cousins also has carried the ball 12 times for 16 yards, compiling up 2.3 yards per game.

Cousins vs. the Packers

Cousins vs the Packers (since 2021): 3 GP / 274.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 274.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD Green Bay hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Packers have allowed one or more passing TDs to six opposing quarterbacks this season.

Green Bay has not given up more than one passing TD to an opposing quarterback in 2023.

The pass defense of the Packers is allowing 194.3 yards per outing this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Opponents of the Packers have scored six touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Packers' defense is fourth in the league in that category.

Vikings Player Previews

Kirk Cousins Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 250.5 (-115)

250.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-118)

Cousins Passing Insights

Cousins has hit the over on his passing yards total four times this season (57.1%).

The Vikings have passed 67.6% of the time and run 32.4% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Cousins is No. 14 in the league averaging 7.3 yards per attempt (2,057 total yards passing).

Cousins has thrown for a touchdown in all seven games this season, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has 16 total touchdowns this season (100.0% of his team's 16 offensive TDs).

Cousins has passed 38 times out of his 280 total attempts while in the red zone (70.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Cousins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 35-for-45 / 378 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-31 / 181 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 29-for-47 / 284 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 12-for-19 / 139 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 32-for-50 / 367 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

