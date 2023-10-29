Will Jon Merrill Score a Goal Against the Devils on October 29?
Will Jon Merrill light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Merrill stats and insights
- Merrill is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- Merrill has no points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 26 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
