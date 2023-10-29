Will Jalen Nailor Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jalen Nailor was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings match up with the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Looking for Nailor's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the air last year, Nailor was targeted 13 times, with season stats of 179 yards on nine receptions (19.9 per catch) and one TD.
Jalen Nailor Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Vikings have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- T.J. Hockenson (DNP/foot): 47 Rec; 390 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Vikings vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Nailor 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|9
|179
|67
|1
|19.9
Nailor Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|3
|3
|89
|1
|Week 18
|@Bears
|5
|4
|62
|0
