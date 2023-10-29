Can we anticipate Brandon Duhaime finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild take on the New Jersey Devils at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

Duhaime has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Duhaime has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 26 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

