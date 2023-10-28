The UCF Knights (3-4) have a Big 12 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is UCF vs. West Virginia?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCF 30, West Virginia 29

UCF 30, West Virginia 29 UCF has gone 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

The Knights have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

West Virginia has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

This season, the Mountaineers have won two of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +225 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Knights have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (+7)



West Virginia (+7) In seven UCF games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Knights have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

West Virginia owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60)



Under (60) UCF and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 60 points six times this season.

In the West Virginia's seven games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 60.

The total for the game of 60 is 3.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UCF (34.1 points per game) and West Virginia (29.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.2 54.8 60.8 Implied Total AVG 36.6 39.7 34.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 52.8 49.8 Implied Total AVG 32.8 34.3 31.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.