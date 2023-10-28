AAC rivals will do battle when the No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) battle the Rice Owls (4-3) at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Tulane vs. Rice?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 33, Rice 23

Tulane 33, Rice 23 Tulane has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Green Wave have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Rice has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

The Owls have played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Green Wave have an 80.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (-10)



Tulane (-10) Against the spread, Tulane is 3-3-0 this season.

The Green Wave have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

In six games played Rice has recorded four wins against the spread.

This season, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55)



Over (55) Tulane and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 55 points three times this season.

There have been three Rice games that have ended with a combined score higher than 55 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 64.7 points per game, 9.7 points more than the over/under of 55 for this game.

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.3 59 51 Implied Total AVG 34.3 37 29 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 48.2 57.5 Implied Total AVG 31.7 27.7 35.7 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

