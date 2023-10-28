The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) play the Miami Heat (1-1) on October 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and BSSUN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves shot 49% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allowed to opponents.

Minnesota went 27-13 when it shot higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat ranked 27th in rebounding in the NBA, the Timberwolves finished 23rd.

Last year, the Timberwolves recorded 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat gave up.

Minnesota had a 36-21 record last season when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves put up 115.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.3 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (115.6).

Defensively Minnesota played better at home last year, ceding 115 points per game, compared to 116.6 in road games.

In home games, the Timberwolves made 0.3 more three-pointers per game (12.3) than in road games (12). However, they had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to on the road (37.6%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries