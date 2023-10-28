Timberwolves vs. Heat Injury Report Today - October 28
Find the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Timberwolves prepare for their matchup against the Miami Heat (1-1) at Target Center on Saturday, October 28 at 8:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaylen Clark
|SG
|Out
|Achilles
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Questionable
|Calf
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Caleb Martin: Questionable (Knee), Josh Richardson: Questionable (Foot), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Knee)
Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Timberwolves vs. Heat Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Timberwolves
|-4.5
|218.5
