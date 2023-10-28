The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) clash with the Miami Heat (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and BSSUN.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Information

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards' numbers last season were 24.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He also sank 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Rudy Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He made 65.9% of his shots from the field (second in league).

Kyle Anderson collected 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jaden McDaniels put up 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He sank 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Naz Reid's stats last season included 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He made 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo posted 20.4 points, 3.2 assists and 9.2 rebounds last season.

Jimmy Butler's numbers last season were 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Tyler Herro put up 20.1 points, 4.2 assists and 5.4 boards.

Caleb Martin averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry put up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Heat 115.8 Points Avg. 109.5 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 49.0% Field Goal % 46.0% 36.5% Three Point % 34.4%

