Timberwolves vs. Heat October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) clash with the Miami Heat (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and BSSUN.
Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, BSSUN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards' numbers last season were 24.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He also sank 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.
- Rudy Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He made 65.9% of his shots from the field (second in league).
- Kyle Anderson collected 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jaden McDaniels put up 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He sank 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Naz Reid's stats last season included 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He made 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo posted 20.4 points, 3.2 assists and 9.2 rebounds last season.
- Jimmy Butler's numbers last season were 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 53.9% from the floor.
- Tyler Herro put up 20.1 points, 4.2 assists and 5.4 boards.
- Caleb Martin averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kyle Lowry put up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Timberwolves vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Timberwolves
|Heat
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|109.5
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.8
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|46.0%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
