The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (5-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Marist Red Foxes (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at O'Shaughnessy Stadium in a Pioneer League battle.

From an offensive standpoint, St. Thomas (MN) ranks 78th in the FCS with 22.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 55th in points allowed (299.1 points allowed per contest). Marist is accumulating 21 points per contest on offense this season (90th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 27.7 points per game (69th-ranked) on defense.

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest below

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Marist Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Marist Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) Marist 300.8 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.9 (108th) 299.1 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.6 (62nd) 178.6 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.4 (88th) 122.1 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.4 (98th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has compiled 591 yards (73.9 ypg) on 59-of-101 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Shawn Shipman has racked up 623 yards on 114 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Hope Adebayo has been handed the ball 83 times this year and racked up 492 yards (61.5 per game) with six touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy's team-high 332 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of nine targets) with one touchdown.

Jacob Wildermuth has put together a 169-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 10 targets.

Colin Chase has been the target of nine passes and racked up 14 grabs for 119 yards, an average of 14.9 yards per contest.

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has recored 1,086 passing yards, or 155.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50.3% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with six interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Amin Woods, has carried the ball 132 times for 563 yards (80.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tristan Shannon has racked up 173 yards on 39 carries with one touchdown.

Matt Stianche leads his squad with 497 receiving yards on 30 catches with four touchdowns.

Will Downes has racked up 208 receiving yards (29.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 19 receptions.

Jake Ciolino's 11 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 116 yards.

