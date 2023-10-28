High school football action in Scott County, Minnesota is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Chisago County
  • Cottonwood County
  • Hennepin County
  • Freeborn County
  • Grant County
  • Saint Louis County
  • Crow Wing County
  • Lyon County
  • Martin County
  • Stearns County

    • Scott County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Jordan High School at Waseca High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Waseca, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.