Rock County, Minnesota has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Rock County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Luverne High School at Fairmont High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28

2:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Fairmont, MN

Fairmont, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Alden-Conger High School at Hills-Beaver Creek High School