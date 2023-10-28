Best Bets & Odds for the Oregon State vs. Arizona Game – Saturday, October 28
Pac-12 opponents will clash when the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) meet the Arizona Wildcats (4-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Oregon State vs. Arizona?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Oregon State 29, Arizona 28
- Oregon State has gone 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).
- The Beavers have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- This season, Arizona has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.
- The Wildcats have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Beavers have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Arizona (+3)
- Oregon State has four wins in six games versus the spread this season.
- The Beavers have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.
- In Arizona's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more in four chances.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (56.5)
- Oregon State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 56.5 points four times this season.
- There has been just one game featuring Arizona this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 56.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 70 points per game, 13.5 points more than the over/under of 56.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Oregon State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.8
|48.8
|54.8
|Implied Total AVG
|30.8
|30
|31.7
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|1-2-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|3-0
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Arizona
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|62.2
|61.5
|62.5
|Implied Total AVG
|38.7
|40.5
|37.8
|ATS Record
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
