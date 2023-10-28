The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Michigan State Spartans (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

Minnesota has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 20th-worst with 20.3 points per contest. The defense ranks 61st in the FBS (24.3 points allowed per game). Michigan State's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, posting 326.3 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 54th with 354.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

See how to watch this game on BTN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Minnesota Michigan State 302.7 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.3 (119th) 338.0 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.4 (42nd) 170.9 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.7 (117th) 131.9 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.6 (82nd) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (126th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 923 yards (131.9 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 53.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 76 rushing yards on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Darius Taylor has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 591 yards (84.4 per game) with four scores. He has also caught nine passes for 81 yards.

Sean Tyler has been handed the ball 55 times this year and racked up 222 yards (31.7 per game).

Daniel Jackson's leads his squad with 387 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 56 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has caught 19 passes while averaging 32.4 yards per game.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has put up 1,090 passing yards, or 155.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.5% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with six interceptions.

Nathan Carter has rushed for 565 yards on 130 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jalen Berger has run for 93 yards across 25 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Montorie Foster's 287 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 25 catches on 44 targets with one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has collected 237 receiving yards (33.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Jaron Glover's 12 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 227 yards (32.4 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Minnesota or Michigan State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.