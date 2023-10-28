Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Michigan State Spartans go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Golden Gophers. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (-7) Over (40.5) Minnesota 29, Michigan State 16

Week 9 Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Gophers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

The Golden Gophers have posted two wins against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 7-point favorites or more, Minnesota has an ATS record of 1-3.

There have been three Golden Gophers games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

Minnesota games have had an average of 44.1 points this season, 3.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Spartans have a 30.8% chance to win.

The Spartans is 2-3-1 against the spread this year.

Michigan State is winless against the spread (0-3-1) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Spartans' six games with a set total.

Michigan State games this year have averaged an over/under of 46.5 points, 6.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Golden Gophers vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 20.3 24.3 20.8 23.0 19.7 26.0 Michigan State 18.9 27.9 18.4 28.4 20.0 26.5

