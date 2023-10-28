Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Minnesota
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 9 college football schedule includes top teams in play, including fans watching from Minnesota. Among those contests is the Michigan State Spartans taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week
Marist Red Foxes at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Click here for a full Marist/St. Thomas (MN) preview
Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Minnesota (-7)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.