Looking at the schools in the MEAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 9 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 8-0
  • Overall Rank: 31st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th
  • Last Game: W 62-28 vs South Carolina State

2. Howard

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-3
  • Overall Rank: 72nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th
  • Last Game: W 27-23 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Delaware State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Morgan State

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 3-6
  • Overall Rank: 73rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th
  • Last Game: L 16-10 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Norfolk State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Norfolk State

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 5-4
  • Overall Rank: 75th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th
  • Last Game: L 27-23 vs Howard

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Morgan State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. South Carolina State

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-5
  • Overall Rank: 121st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th
  • Last Game: L 62-28 vs North Carolina Central

6. Delaware State

  • Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-7
  • Overall Rank: 128th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th
  • Last Game: L 35-7 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Howard
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

