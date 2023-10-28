Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Cottonwood County, Minnesota this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Grant County
  • Rice County
  • Dakota County
  • Mower County
  • Saint Louis County
  • Stearns County
  • Otter Tail County
  • Pipestone County
  • Houston County
  • Stevens County

    • Cottonwood County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Windom Area High School at Redwood Valley High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Redwood Falls, MN
    • Conference: Southwest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mountain Lake High School at Edgerton High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Edgerton, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.