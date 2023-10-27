Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Capitals on October 27, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for John Carlson, Mats Zuccarello and others when the Washington Capitals host the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wild vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Wild vs. Capitals Additional Info
|Capitals vs. Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs. Wild Prediction
|Capitals vs. Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Capitals vs Wild
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
Zuccarello is an offensive leader for Minnesota with nine points (1.3 per game), with two goals and seven assists in seven games (playing 18:17 per game).
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|0
|3
|3
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Kirill Kaprizov has helped lead the offense for Minnesota this season with two goals and seven assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|1
|2
|3
|6
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Joel Eriksson Ek's five goals and four assists add up to nine points this season.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|2
|0
|2
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Carlson has been a major player for Washington this season, with five points in six games.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Oct. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Alexander Ovechkin has five points (0.8 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|14
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.