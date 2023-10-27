Oddsmakers have listed player props for John Carlson, Mats Zuccarello and others when the Washington Capitals host the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Zuccarello is an offensive leader for Minnesota with nine points (1.3 per game), with two goals and seven assists in seven games (playing 18:17 per game).

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 vs. Kings Oct. 19 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Oct. 17 0 3 3 4

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Kirill Kaprizov has helped lead the offense for Minnesota this season with two goals and seven assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 0 3 3 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Oct. 17 1 2 3 6

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Joel Eriksson Ek's five goals and four assists add up to nine points this season.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 1 1 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 vs. Kings Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Oct. 17 2 0 2 4

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Carlson has been a major player for Washington this season, with five points in six games.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Oct. 25 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Oct. 21 0 1 1 3 at Senators Oct. 18 1 0 1 3 vs. Flames Oct. 16 0 1 1 2

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Alexander Ovechkin has five points (0.8 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Oct. 25 1 1 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 1 0 1 14 at Canadiens Oct. 21 0 1 1 5 at Senators Oct. 18 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Oct. 16 0 0 0 0

