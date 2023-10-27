The Washington Capitals (2-3-1) and Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) play at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT. The Capitals took down the New Jersey Devils 6-4 in their most recent game, while the Wild are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Wild vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-125) Wild (+105) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild lost the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +105 or more one time this season and lost.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 48.8% chance to win.

Minnesota's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals six of seven times.

Wild vs Capitals Additional Info

Wild vs. Capitals Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 12 (31st) Goals 27 (4th) 23 (20th) Goals Allowed 31 (31st) 2 (27th) Power Play Goals 4 (18th) 7 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (19th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (27 total goals, 3.9 per game).

The Wild have given up 4.4 goals per game, 31 total, which ranks 31st among NHL teams.

Their -4 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

