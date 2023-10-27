The Washington Capitals (2-3-1) are favored when they host the Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) on Friday, October 27. The Capitals are -125 on the moneyline to win against the Wild (+105) in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT.

Wild vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Wild vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Wild vs Capitals Additional Info

Wild vs. Capitals Betting Trends

In two games this season, Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Capitals have been a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they lost).

The Wild fell in the lone game they played as an underdog this season.

Washington has not played a game this season shorter than -125 moneyline odds.

Minnesota has had moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Wild Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Kirill Kaprizov 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (-115) Mats Zuccarello 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-238) 2.5 (+105) Calen Addison 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (+140) -

