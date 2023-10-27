The Minnesota Wild, with Ryan Hartman, are in action Friday against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hartman's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Hartman vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hartman Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Hartman has averaged 17:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Hartman has a goal in two of the seven games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

In three of seven games this season, Hartman has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hartman has had an assist twice this year in seven games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

The implied probability that Hartman goes over his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hartman has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hartman Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are giving up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 7 Games 2 7 Points 1 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.