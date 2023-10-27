Marcus Johansson and the Minnesota Wild will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Johansson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Marcus Johansson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Johansson has averaged 17:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Johansson has scored a goal in one of seven games this season.

In four of seven games this year, Johansson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of seven games this season, Johansson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Johansson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

Johansson has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 7 Games 1 5 Points 2 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

