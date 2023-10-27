Kirill Kaprizov will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals play on Friday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kaprizov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Kaprizov has averaged 21:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

In two of seven games this season, Kaprizov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Kaprizov has recorded a point in a game five times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of seven games this season, Kaprizov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kaprizov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are giving up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 7 Games 2 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

