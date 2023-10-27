Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
Pacific Division opponents meet when the Sacramento Kings (1-0) host the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Warriors are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 127 - Warriors 101
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
|Kings vs Warriors Injury Report
|Kings vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Kings vs Warriors
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Kings (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-26.4)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 228.0
Kings Performance Insights
- Last season, the Kings were best in the league offensively (120.7 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points conceded).
- On the glass, Sacramento was 20th in the NBA in rebounds (42.4 per game) last season. It was ninth in rebounds conceded (42.2 per game).
- With 27.3 assists per game, the Kings were third-best in the NBA last season.
- In terms of turnovers, Sacramento was 14th in the NBA in committing them (13.1 per game) last season. It was 12th in forcing them (13.6 per game).
- The Kings were the fifth-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (36.9%) last season.
Warriors Performance Insights
- The Warriors gave up 117.1 points per game last season (21st-ranked in NBA), but they really shined on offense, averaging 118.9 points per contest (second-best).
- Golden State averaged 44.6 boards per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) last year, while allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).
- With 29.8 dimes per game, the Warriors ranked best in the league in the category.
- Golden State struggled in the turnover area last season, ranking worst in the league with 15.7 turnovers per game. It ranked 14th with 13.5 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Warriors dominated in terms of three-point shooting, as they ranked best in the league in three-pointers (16.6 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (38.5%).
