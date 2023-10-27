The Sacramento Kings (1-0) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Golden State Warriors (0-1) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is 237.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -3.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In 40 games last season, Sacramento and its opponents went over 237.5 combined points.

Sacramento's outings last season had an average of 238.8 points, 1.3 more than this game's over/under.

Sacramento put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Sacramento finished 35-16 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 68.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Kings had a 30-13 record (winning 69.8% of their games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State played 38 games last season that finished with more than 237.5 points.

Warriors games averaged 236.1 total points last season, 1.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

The Warriors covered 39 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Golden State was underdogs 23 times last season and won seven, or 30.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Warriors won five of their 18 games, or 27.8%, when they were an underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for Golden State.

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings did a better job covering the spread in away games (27-14-0) than they did at home (18-23-0) last season.

When it came to point totals, the Kings hit the over more often in home games last season, as they exceeded the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). On the road, they hit the over 15 times in 41 opportunities (36.6%).

Last season the Kings scored 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more than the 117.1 the Warriors conceded.

Sacramento had a 34-15 record versus the spread and were 40-9 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Against the spread, the Warriors performed better at home (27-14-0) than on the road (12-29-0) last season.

In terms of the over/under, Golden State's games went over 17 of 41 times at home (41.5%) and 28 of 41 on the road (68.3%) last year.

The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game last season, just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings gave up.

Golden State went 29-17 versus the spread and 34-12 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points last season.

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)

Kings Warriors 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 34-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 29-17 40-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 34-12 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 33-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-18 32-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-13

