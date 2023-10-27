The Miami Heat (1-0) take on the Boston Celtics (1-0) at TD Garden on October 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Heat allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games Boston shot higher than 48.2% from the field, it went 33-3 overall.

The Celtics were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Heat finished 27th.

Last year, the Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat gave up.

When Boston totaled more than 109.8 points last season, it went 49-12.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat shot 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Miami had a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics ranked 20th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Heat ranked 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game last year were only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed to opponents.

Miami went 26-8 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, the Celtics put up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they did when playing on the road (115.4).

At home, Boston ceded 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in away games (112.4).

Looking at three-pointers, the Celtics performed better in home games last year, draining 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat averaged 111.4 points per game at home last season, and 107.5 away.

In 2022-23, the Heat gave up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

Beyond the arc, the Heat had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (32.9%) last season. But they sunk the same number of trifectas at home as on the road (12 per game).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

Heat Injuries