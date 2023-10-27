Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (1-0) face the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|217.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Of Boston's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 217.5 points 61 times.
- Boston games had an average of 229.4 points last season, 11.9 more than the over/under for this game.
- Boston won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.
- Boston put together a 52-21 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.2% of those games).
- The Celtics finished 23-9 last year (winning 71.9% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.
- The Celtics have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami played 43 games last season that ended with a combined score over 217.5 points.
- The average total for Heat games last season was 219.3 points, 1.8 more than this game's over/under.
- The Heat went 30-52-0 ATS last year.
- Last season, Miami won seven out of the 23 games, or 30.4%, in which it was the underdog.
- Last season, the Heat were at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by Miami, based on the moneyline, is 27.8%.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics vs Heat Injury Report
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics had a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than they did in road games (22-19-0) last season.
- The Celtics went over the total more consistently when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). In road games, they hit the over in 18 of 41 games (43.9%).
- Last season the Celtics averaged 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more than the 109.8 the Heat gave up.
- Boston went 40-21 versus the spread and 49-12 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last season, the Heat had better results on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
- In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Miami's games finished above the over/under at home (58.5%, 24 of 41) compared to on the road (41.5%, 17 of 41).
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game were only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed.
- Miami put together a 17-17 ATS record and were 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
