Should you wager on Marco Rossi to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Rossi has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Rossi has zero points on the power play.

Rossi averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 16 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

