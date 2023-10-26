The Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov included, will meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Kaprizov intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

Kaprizov's plus-minus this season, in 20:42 per game on the ice, is -2.

In two of six games this season, Kaprizov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Kaprizov has registered a point in a game five times this year over six games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of six games this season, Kaprizov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kaprizov has an implied probability of 71.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kaprizov has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 16 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 6 Games 2 9 Points 1 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

