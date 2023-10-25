The Toronto Raptors start their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Raptors Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves' 49% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Raptors allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

Last season, Minnesota had a 25-10 record in games the team collectively shot better than 49.1% from the field.

The Raptors ranked second in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Timberwolves ranked 26th.

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game last year were just 4.4 more points than the 111.4 the Raptors allowed.

Minnesota went 31-18 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 115.6.

At home, the Timberwolves allowed 115 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 116.6.

The Timberwolves sunk more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (12) last season. But they had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (37.6%).

