In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Toronto Raptors are favored by 1.5 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: SportsNet and BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -1.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota played 52 games last season that had more than 221.5 combined points scored.

Last season, Timberwolves games resulted in an average scoring total of 231.6, which is 10.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Timberwolves covered 38 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Minnesota was underdogs 43 times last season and won 21, or 48.8%, of those games.

The Timberwolves had a record of 20-21, a 48.8% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 51.2% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Timberwolves vs Raptors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves' winning percentage against the spread at home was .415 (17-23-0) last year. On the road, it was .512 (21-20-0).

Minnesota's games finished above the over/under less often at home (16 times out of 41) than away (21 of 41) last year.

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game were only 4.4 more points than the 111.4 the Raptors allowed.

Minnesota put together a 27-21 ATS record and were 31-18 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Point Insights (Last Season)

Timberwolves Raptors 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 27-21 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 22-10 31-18 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 24-8 115.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 21-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-17 25-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 37-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.