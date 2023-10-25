Timberwolves vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 25
In the season opener for both teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves go up against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet and BSN.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and BSN
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Raptors Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-1.5)
|-
|-115
|-105
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves had a -3 scoring differential last season, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and conceding 115.8 (18th in NBA).
- The Raptors had a +121 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They put up 112.9 points per game to rank 24th in the league and allowed 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.
- Minnesota went 38-43-0 ATS last season.
- Toronto compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread last season.
Timberwolves and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+6600
|+3300
|-
|Raptors
|+10000
|+5000
|-
