In the season opener for both teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves go up against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet and BSN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and BSN

SportsNet and BSN Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Raptors Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-1.5) - -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Timberwolves had a -3 scoring differential last season, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and conceding 115.8 (18th in NBA).

The Raptors had a +121 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They put up 112.9 points per game to rank 24th in the league and allowed 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

Minnesota went 38-43-0 ATS last season.

Toronto compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread last season.

Timberwolves and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +6600 +3300 - Raptors +10000 +5000 -

