Rudy Gobert will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Toronto Raptors.

Now let's examine Gobert's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (+104)

Over 13.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (+104)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.4 points per game last season made the Raptors the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Raptors conceded 42.3 rebounds on average last year, 10th in the league.

Giving up an average of 26.2 assists last year, the Raptors were the 25th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Raptors were ranked 12th in the league last year, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 31 14 12 3 0 1 0

