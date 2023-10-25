Wednesday's NBA lineup features 12 games, including the matchup between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.

Today's NBA Games

The New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics

The Celtics go on the road to face the Knicks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

Records and Stats

NY 2022-23 Record: 47-35

47-35 BOS 2022-23 Record: 57-25

57-25 NY 2022-23 Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th) BOS 2022-23 Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -3.5

BOS -3.5 BOS Odds to Win: -175

-175 NY Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 223.5 points

The Indiana Pacers face the Washington Wizards

The Wizards travel to face the Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and BSIN

Records and Stats

IND 2022-23 Record: 35-47

35-47 WAS 2022-23 Record: 35-47

35-47 IND 2022-23 Stats: 116.3 PPG (10th in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (29th)

116.3 PPG (10th in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (29th) WAS 2022-23 Stats: 113.2 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (17th)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -4.5

IND -4.5 IND Odds to Win: -200

-200 WAS Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 235.5 points

The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks take to the home court of the Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

Records and Stats

CHA 2022-23 Record: 27-55

27-55 ATL 2022-23 Record: 41-41

41-41 CHA 2022-23 Stats: 111.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (22nd)

111.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (22nd) ATL 2022-23 Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -4.5

ATL -4.5 ATL Odds to Win: -185

-185 CHA Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 236.5 points

The Orlando Magic play the Houston Rockets

The Rockets hope to pick up a road win at the Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and Space City Home Network

Records and Stats

ORL 2022-23 Record: 34-48

34-48 HOU 2022-23 Record: 22-60

22-60 ORL 2022-23 Stats: 111.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (15th)

111.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (15th) HOU 2022-23 Stats: 110.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.6 Opp. PPG (28th)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -4.5

ORL -4.5 ORL Odds to Win: -185

-185 HOU Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 220.5 points

The Miami Heat take on the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons go on the road to face the Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN and BSDET

Records and Stats

MIA 2022-23 Record: 44-38

44-38 DET 2022-23 Record: 17-65

17-65 MIA 2022-23 Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second) DET 2022-23 Stats: 110.3 PPG (29th in NBA), 118.5 Opp. PPG (27th)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -9.5

MIA -9.5 MIA Odds to Win: -450

-450 DET Odds to Win: +340

+340 Total: 218.5 points

The Toronto Raptors host the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves hope to pick up a road win at the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet and BSN

Records and Stats

TOR 2022-23 Record: 41-41

41-41 MIN 2022-23 Record: 42-40

42-40 TOR 2022-23 Stats: 112.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

112.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth) MIN 2022-23 Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -1.5

TOR -1.5 TOR Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 221.5 points

The Brooklyn Nets play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers hope to pick up a road win at the Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and BSOH

Records and Stats

BKN 2022-23 Record: 45-37

45-37 CLE 2022-23 Record: 51-31

51-31 BKN 2022-23 Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth) CLE 2022-23 Stats: 112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -1.5

CLE -1.5 CLE Odds to Win: -130

-130 BKN Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 218.5 points

The Chicago Bulls host the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder hope to pick up a road win at the Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSOK

Records and Stats

CHI 2022-23 Record: 40-42

40-42 OKC 2022-23 Record: 40-42

40-42 CHI 2022-23 Stats: 113.1 PPG (22nd in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

113.1 PPG (22nd in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (seventh) OKC 2022-23 Stats: 117.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.4 Opp. PPG (19th)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -2.5

CHI -2.5 CHI Odds to Win: -140

-140 OKC Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 224.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies play host to the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans go on the road to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and BSSE

Records and Stats

MEM 2022-23 Record: 51-31

51-31 NO 2022-23 Record: 42-40

42-40 MEM 2022-23 Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th) NO 2022-23 Stats: 114.4 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -1.5

MEM -1.5 MEM Odds to Win: -115

-115 NO Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 224.5 points

The Utah Jazz take on the Sacramento Kings

The Kings go on the road to face the Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

Records and Stats

UTA 2022-23 Record: 37-45

37-45 SAC 2022-23 Record: 48-34

48-34 UTA 2022-23 Stats: 117.1 PPG (seventh in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (24th)

117.1 PPG (seventh in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (24th) SAC 2022-23 Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -1.5

SAC -1.5 SAC Odds to Win: -125

-125 UTA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 234.5 points

The San Antonio Spurs play host to the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks take to the home court of the Spurs on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Records and Stats

SA 2022-23 Record: 22-60

22-60 DAL 2022-23 Record: 38-44

38-44 SA 2022-23 Stats: 113.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (30th)

113.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (30th) DAL 2022-23 Stats: 114.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (16th)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -4.5

DAL -4.5 DAL Odds to Win: -210

-210 SA Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 231.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers hit the road the Clippers on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Records and Stats

LAC 2022-23 Record: 44-38

44-38 POR 2022-23 Record: 33-49

33-49 LAC 2022-23 Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th) POR 2022-23 Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 117.4 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -9.5

LAC -9.5 LAC Odds to Win: -400

-400 POR Odds to Win: +310

+310 Total: 225.5 points

