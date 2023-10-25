Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be matching up versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Below we will break down Towns' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-106)

Over 21.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-130)

Over 7.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Over 3.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Looking to bet on one or more of Towns's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Raptors conceded 111.4 points per contest last year, fourth in the league.

On the glass, the Raptors gave up 42.3 rebounds per contest last season, 10th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 26.2 assists last year, the Raptors were the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Raptors were 12th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.